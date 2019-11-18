Nominations Announced for Carolina Country Music Awards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nominations for the upcoming Carolina Country Music Awards Show were announced Friday.

The annual show is set for Jan. 25th and will happen at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. It’s a production that is open to performers who grew up or now live in the Carolinas.

The ‘Entertainer of the Year’ will be determined by listeners of local radio stations, while the remaining categories will be selected by a panel of judges.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Trotti (Springfield, SC)

Diamonds & Whiskey-Jennifer Webb (Charlotte, NC)

Mark McKinney & Company (Pembroke, NC)

Kevin Nichols (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Outshyne (Laurens, SC)

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kevin Nichols (Myrtle Beach, SC)

AJ Sanders (Hartsville, SC)

Warrick McZeke (Charleston, SC)

Jacob Vaughan (Reidsville, NC)

Doug McCormick (Patrick, SC)

Cody Webb (Ridge Spring SC)

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jessie G (Southern Pines, NC)

Faith Bardill (Sanford, NC)

Jennifer Webb (Charlotte, NC)

Maddie Ream (Swansea, SC)

Adrienne Nicole (Honea Path, SC)

KasCie Page (Red Springs, NC)

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Outshyne (Laurens, SC)

Blue Pickups (Columbia, SC)

Lees Cut (Wrightsville Beach, NC)

The Cliff Wheeler Band (Lemon Springs, NC)

Mark McKinney & Company (Pembroke, NC)

Driskill (Wilmington, NC)

DUO OF THE YEAR

Saluda Shoals (Charleston, SC)

Black Velvet (Red Springs, NC)

Prettier Than Matt (Columbia, SC)

McKenzies Mill (West End, SC)

COUNTRY SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Helen Georgia” Jacob Vaughan (Reidsville, NC)

“Jon Boat ” Cody Webb (Ridge Spring SC)

“Livin The Salt Life” Mark McKinney & Company (Pembroke, NC)

“Tomorrows Another Night” Kevin Nichols (Myrtle Beach, SC)

“Like A Love Song” Gary Alexander (Myrtle Beach, SC)

“Hands Down” Diamonds & Whiskey-Jennifer Webb (Charlotte, NC)

COUNTRY MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Last Call” Maddie Ream (Swansea, SC)

“Fight Dirty” Saluda Shoals (Charleston, SC)

“Livin The Salt Life” Mark McKinney & Company (Pembroke, NC)

“Asking For A Friend” Haley Mae Campbell (Charleston, SC)

“Front Porch Swing” Abby Stephens (Benson, NC)

“Jon Boat” Cody Webb (Ridge Spring SC)

CHRISTIAN COUNTRY SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“I Need You” The Blue Pickups (Columbia, SC)

“Lead The Way ” Dustin Chapman (Whiteville, NC)

“ I Was Made To Worship” Shecaniah (Raeford, NC)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Robby Lee Van Hoy (Red Springs, NC)

Jonathan Locklear (Mark McKinney & Company/Pembroke, NC)

Walter Garland (Clayton, NC)

Jim Graddick (Columbia, SC)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Gary Alexander for “Like A Love Song”

Mark McKinney & Jonathon Locklear for “Livin The Salt Life ”

Ryan Trotti for “Always Be Your Son”

Warren Garrett for “First Time”

Jenny Webb for “Hands Down”

Cliff Wheeler for “Son Of A Son”

COUNTRY TOUR OF THE YEAR

The Palmetto Roots Tour Featuring Cody Webb & Doug McCormick

Moonshine Madness Tour Featuring The Blue Pickups Band

Breakups & Ballads LIVE! Featuring Taylor Mason & Jacob Vaughan

Heartbreak Queens Tour Featuring Diamonds & Whiskey

EMERGING NEW ARTIST

Warren Garrett (Seneca, SC)

Sabin Sharpe (Swansea, SC)

McKenzies Mill (West End, NC)

Faith Bardill (Sanford, NC)

Warrick McZeke (Charleston, SC)

HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Kevin Nichols (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Gary Alexander (Myrtle Beach, SC)

KasCie Paige (Red Springs, NC)

Dani Dease (Rock Hill, SC )

Marlisa Small (Little River, SC)

Shecaniah (Raeford, NC)

GUITARIST OF THE YEAR

Nathan Murphy (Belton, SC)

Walter Garland (Clayton, NC)

Jonathan Locklear (Pembroke, NC)

Robbie Lee VanHoy (Red Springs, NC

Jimmy Rogers (Columbia, SC)

BASSIST OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Santella (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Garret Wheeler (Wilmington, NC)

Rodney Davis (Columbia, SC)

FIDDLER OF THE YEAR

Jim Graddick (Columbia, SC)

Matt Parks (Spartanburg, SC)

Angel Paez (Charlotte, NC)

KEYBOARD/PIANIST OF THE YEAR

Sean Hiler (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Jamie Lee (Laurens, SC)

Rich Holder (North Carolina)

STEEL GUITARIST OF THE YEAR

Hugh Jackson (Dunn, NC)

Kenny Martin (Columbia, SC)

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR