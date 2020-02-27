Non-emergency lines for North Myrtle Beach Dept. of Public Safety down

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The non-emergency phone lines for the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety are down, according to the department.
Those needing non-emergency police or fire assistance are asked to call 843-957-6450 or 843-385-6417. For emergencies, call 911.
The department says they are currently working to restore phone lines.
