North Myrtle Beach water break spurs boil water advisory, headache for businesses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are working to repair a broken water line in North Myrtle Beach, as a boil water advisory continues to affect nearby homes and businesses.

The break first happened Tuesday morning, near the intersection of Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Old Kings Highway. It was a 10-inch water line that broke, according to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.

The boil water advisory was put into effect Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory impacts an area on Ye Olde Kings Highway, from 20th Avenue north to 24th Avenue north. It also is in effect in the area between 24th Avenue north to Hill Street, along with adjacent areas, according to a Facebook post from the city.

The water break caused a headache for surrounding businesses. Chloe Garcia, office manager of Gentle Dental, says that the office didn’t have any water when she arrived in the morning. She had to cancel all of the office’s appointments for the day.

“We had between 35 and 45 patients on the schedule,” Garcia said. “We had to call each one of them individually and we had a few who still showed up for their appointments just because they didn’t hear the message we left them. So there was definitely frustration involved.”

The ordeal didn’t just cause frustration, though. Garcia says that the office lost quite a bit of money, too.

“Not only is it a pain in the neck, but this is also a business,” she said. “This is a whole lost day of production. I mean we probably lost anywhere from 10 to 15 thousand dollars not being open.”

By Tuesday evening, crews were working on collecting water samples and repairing the broken water line.

