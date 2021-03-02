North Myrtle Beach at-large council seat race set for runoff as no candidate crosses threshold

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach at-large council seat race is set for a runoff as no candidate reached the necessary threshold.

A candidate must receive 50% of the vote, plus one. No candidate received enough votes.

There will be a runoff election March 16 between Trey Skidmore and Ron Nichols, the two candidates who received the most votes.

The final vote tallies are below, provided by the City of North Myrtle Beach:

Trey Skidmore — 961

Ron Nichols — 514

Bob Lucas — 284

Dr. Elizabeth Conley — 80

William Davis — 59

Michael Mishoe — 50

Elizabeth Anne Prince — 49

Terry Jeffers — 41

Robert Halpin — 36

Ed Ramey — 9

The city thanked all of the candidates who ran for the seat.