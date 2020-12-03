North Myrtle Beach band upset they can’t play at state championship game

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach High School Band will not be allowed to perform at this weekend’s state championship game, according to Band Director Peter DiLeo.

The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) is not allowing bands at the game, DiLeo said.

DiLeo said they were not given any clear information other than there is a 2,000 fan limit at the game and allowing bands would take up available seats that could be sold. No instruments will be allowed in the stadium, DiLeo said.

The school’s athletic director and principal are both in favor of the band playing and spoke with SCHSL during a meeting about game logistics Monday and got the same response, according to DiLeo.

DiLeo said he emailed the Board of Commissioners and staff of SCHSL and didn’t receive a response.

DiLeo said the band is disappointed in the decision and said they deserve the opportunity to play at the game.

News13 has reached out to SCHSL for comment and are waiting to hear back.

North Myrtle Beach plays Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Benedict College in Columbia.