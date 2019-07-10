North Myrtle Beach cancels boil water advisory issued after water line break

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach has canceled a boil water advisory that was issued after a water line break.

The advisory was issued Tuesday for the area of Ye Olde Kings Highway from 20th Avenue North to 24th Avenue North, as well as 24th to Hill Street and nearby areas.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said in a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon that test results for water samples taken on Tuesday came back and “were good.”

A 10-inch water line broke in the area of Sea Mountain Highway and Ye Olde Kings Highway on Tuesday morning, according to Pat Dowling, with the City of North Myrtle Beach.