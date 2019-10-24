North Myrtle Beach celebrates Ingram Dunes Natural Area, new city park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday the City of North Myrtle Beach opened their newest park, Ingram Dunes Natural Area.

More than seven acres of Ingram Dunes is now owned by the city.

Original plans for the land were to demolish the scenery and add more than 30 homes.

“Your question was ‘Was I always optimistic?’ I guess I always felt the dunes would save themselves,” said Damien Triouleyre, the coordinator of the Preserve Ingram Dunes group.

The dunes were bought by the city largely through donations.

“We had multiple funding sources. The community got together and raised funds themselves. We also had some conservation funding that was put in. And of course the property owner made a very sizable donation,” said council member J. Baldwin.

Triouleyre was one of many who campaign and donated to the preservation cause. He says community effort and support made it possible.

“The message we gave and truth of it was, every little bit helped. Sometimes someone who be standing here Saturday for our vigil, or they’d give $20, or they’d go to a city council meeting, or they’d put a sign in their yard. Every little bit helped,” said Triouleyre.

Mayor Marilyn Hately says the natural park will mostly stay as it is.

“While our parks division employees will maintain this property, we will not add much to what it is already. That is why we now refer to it as Ingram Dunes Natural Area,” said Hately.