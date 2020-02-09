North Myrtle Beach City Council approves first reading of parking ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Changes to North Myrtle Beach’s parking rules are one step closer to becoming reality.

North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading Friday of an ordinance that would bring several changes to how the city handles parking.

Full-time city residents, who currently get two free parking decals per household, would be allowed to buy a third for $200.

City property owners who do not live in North Myrtle would get a free decal and a second one for $200 for any golf cart or vehicle. Right now, they can only get one free decal for a golf cart, if it’s registered to their North Myrtle address.

Horry County residents who aren’t the city could also buy a decal for $200.

Only 200 decals would be available for county residents living outside the city. They currently cannot apply for any decals.

City council is also looking to close a free parking loophole near Ocean Boulevard.

“They’re looking at introducing $2 per hour paid parking on some of the side streets, in order to move people towards the oceanfront parking lots,” city spokesperson Pat Dowling said.

The ordinance will have its final reading on Feb. 17. Count on News13 for updates.

