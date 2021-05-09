North Myrtle Beach city leaders to discuss proposed $122.6 million budget at two-day retreat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach city leaders will meet at a two-day retreat this week to discuss a proposed a $122.6 million fiscal-year 2022 budget that includes several major projects but no new property-tax increases.

The city council will open the meeting at 8 a.m. Monday at city hall before heading to Santee Cooper’s Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis, South Carolina, to resume meeting at 10:15 a.m. Various sessions are planned throughout the day on Monday and through noon on Tuesday. All of the sessions are open to the public.

The first reading of the proposed budget is tentatively scheduled for June 7.

According to a meeting agenda, proposed projects for fiscal year 2022 include several that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They include:

$9 million for Phase I of the 18th Avenue North Ocean Outfall, with construction beginning in fall 2021. The $5.5 million Phase II of the project would take place in fall 2022.

$8 million to start construction of an emergency operations center west of the Intracoastal Waterway. It would be rated for a Category 5 hurricane and capable of accommodating all EOC personnel. The project also includes building and shell work for a new fire station and EOC data center.

$1.75 million to place utilities underground in the city’s Cherry Grove section. The project is part of an ongoing Santee Cooper underground-utilities project.

$3.75 million in large water and sewer projects.

The city is also planning for the start of construction on a $36 million, 96-acre expansion of the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex. The project, which is being phased in over several years, has also been delayed by the pandemic.

City council also plans to review about $3.75 million in proposed accommodations tax revenue expenditures during the retreat. An accommodations tax committee recommends to city council expenditures of accommodations tax revenue. City council may approve the committee’s recommendations or redirect funding.