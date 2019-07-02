North Myrtle Beach combating phenomenon known as ‘flash parties’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach is dealing with the phenomenon of ‘flash parties’ where hundreds of college kids plan over social media to meet up at places like the beach or mall.

Although it’s not a crime, it can cause issues for police and neighbors.

“It may just be a trend for this year, it may be a trend for the coming years, but social media is a living, growing thing and people find new ways to use it every year, so we just want to be ready,” said North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling.

Remember the old flash mobs? College kids in North Myrtle Beach are bringing it back, except without the dancing or performance art.

“This year, a party planned for 20 could suddenly grow to 200 or 300,” said Dowling.

Dowling says normally small parties are planned in neighborhoods in the city with the property owner signing off on it.

“A lot of the people who bring groups in have strict policies where they limit the size of parties, and everybody signs off on it, including the house guests,” he said.

The kids use social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram to get folks together.

When those hundreds of people aren’t planned for is when it becomes a problem, according to Dowling.

“The property owner’s not aware of it, the police are not aware that the party’s being held, and all of a sudden we’re responding to noise complaints and crowd complaints at a specific address,” he said.

Dowling says alcohol or drugs are usually not an issue, but the noise and congestion create a problem police have to handle.

“What we’ve had to do is just manage the party and shut it down,” he said. “And when you have, you know, several hundred people suddenly show up to a party, they’re not doing anything criminal in their own minds, they’re kids, they see it on social media, they’ve been invited, they go great, let’s go,” said Dowling.

North Myrtle Beach city council may decide to review ordinances in effect at Clemson University and in other university towns that would limit people at parties, and evict them if the rule is violated.