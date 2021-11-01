North Myrtle Beach council approves 2 flooding related ordinances, annual Christmas Parade

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach City Council Monday night approved the second reading of two flooding-related ordinances.

The ordinances were included in the consent agenda adopted by council members. One included new flood damage control standards and the other focused on revised flood insurance study and flood insurance rate maps issued by FEMA that go into effect on Dec. 16.

City council approved the first reading of both ordinances in October.

Also Monday night, council members approved the annual North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade at Monday night’s meeting. It will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.