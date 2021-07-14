North Myrtle Beach council concerned about parking at proposed townhome development in Barefoot district

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The developer of a proposed townhome community in the Barefoot Planned Development district in North Myrtle Beach is being asked to consider changing its plans for the 4.76-acre site to include more parking and other amenities.

North Myrtle Beach City Council held a workshop Wednesday afternoon to discuss the proposed 58-unit development where a 138-Wyndham hotel with a 1,500-square-restaurant previously had been planned.

The new development being planned by Michigan-based Pulte Home Comp LLC runs parallel to Barefoot Resort Bridge and would be mostly two-bedroom units marketed toward golfers, according to Robert Guyton, who represented the company at the workshop. The current plan includes parking for two cars per unit with no overflow, he said.

“I don’t see how they’re going to have room for parking with 58 units,” Mayor Marilyn Hartley said. “For sure, it’s going to need more parking just because of the golf aspect, because you know people who live there would be bringing in their friends to play golf.”

Hartley said the added parking could mean it would be necessary to take away as many as six units from the development.

Councilman Nicole Fontana expressed concerns about the lack of a pool and an amenities center in the design, but Guyton said because each unit would come with golfing privileges, it’s not a “pool-oriented” project.

Guyton said he would address city council’s concerns with developers before the project goes before the city’s planning commission. He called the parking and pool issues “sticking points” but said it’s good to address the issues in the workshop setting.

Two Barefoot residents spoke at the workshop. Joe Gosiewski said the current plans don’t fit in with any of the other developments in the Barefoot Planned Development District.

“There’s no landscaping, no open spaces and it’s higher density,” he said. “It just doesn’t fit.”

Barefoot resident Tom Powell focused on traffic. “Parking is going to be a big issue over there,” he said.

One of the benefits of changing the development from a hotel to townhomes would be traffic, Planning Director James Wood told council members. He said the hotel would have generated about 1,390 trips per day compared with only about 460 for the townhomes.

The amended agreement calls for between 55 and 58 units to be built on the property. In addition, the landowner and developer would agree not to subject the property to “a conservation easement or other restrictive covenant, whereby any portion of the subject property shown on the approved master plan is included in the PPD is restricted for future development of such portion of the subject property.”

The city would receive up to $11,000 from a “park enhancement fee and up to $60,500 from a “beach access parking fee” based on the number of total units built. The fees would be paid when building permits are issued. In addition, the developer would have to pay $450 per unit fee for a fire-station fee, $500 per unit for a water-extension fee and $175 per unit for a sewer-extension fee.