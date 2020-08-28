North Myrtle Beach council to discuss extending mask ordinance, hospitality tax lawsuit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach city council called a special meeting for Monday to discuss extending the mask ordinance and the hospitality tax lawsuit settlement.

The agenda lists two items of business. The first is “to extend the emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in certain circumstances, and matters related thereto” and the second is “a resolution to approve and to direct the City Manager to sign the settlement agreement in principle that has been signed by the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County regarding the pending lawsuit.”

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Anyone attending the meeting will have to observe social distancing.

