North Myrtle Beach Council to discuss extending state of emergency, amending mask ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Council called a special meeting for Friday to discuss extending the state of emergency and amending the mask ordinance.

The meeting will take place Friday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall. Attendees must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Council will be voting to amend the mask ordinance to remove the requirement for masks in restaurants, but would still require masks in all other retail establishments. This follows Governor Henry McMaster lifting the requirement for masks to be worn in restaurants, but still recommending it.

Council will also vote whether or not to extend the state of emergency declaration. The current declaration is set to expire Friday. If passed, the declaration would be extended for another 60 days, unless lifted earlier.

