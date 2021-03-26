North Myrtle Beach council votes to let state of emergency, mask ordinance expire

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach council voted Friday to let the state of emergency and mask ordinance expire Sunday.

A special meeting was called for Friday to decide whether or not to extend the state of emergency and mask ordinance. Both motions failed.

The city said during the regularly scheduled meeting April 5, council will consider a resolution to encourage everyone to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Council encouraged everyone to consider each other’s needs and work to protect each other.

The city already said masks were no longer required in restaurants after Governor Henry McMaster previously changed his requirement to a recommendation.