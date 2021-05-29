North Myrtle Beach English teacher honored as Horry County Schools Rookie Teacher of the Year for 2022

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An English teacher and former student at North Myrtle Beach High School has been recognized as the 2022 Rookie Teacher of the Year in Horry County Schools.

Alicia Davenport began her teaching career at Horry County Schools in 2019, the district said. She graduated from the University of South Carolina after attending North Myrtle Beach High School.

The Rookie Teacher of the Year program, supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation in partnership with Coastal Carolina University, is designed to recognize and celebrate teachers within the first three years of their careers, Horry County Schools said.

Rookie Teacher of the Year honorees are nominated by school principals for their professionalism in providing quality instruction and meeting the needs of all students, the school district said.