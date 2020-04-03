North Myrtle Beach extends ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach is extending an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals through April 30.

The ordinance, passed Friday states that beginning at 7 p.m., long- and short-term rentals may not be used by any person other than the owner, including hotels, motels, condos, rental properties, Airbnb, VRBO-style lodging, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations.

Anyone checked in prior to April 3 at 7 p.m. can stay as long as they self-quarantine for 14 days. Short-term rentals for government agencies, hospitals, health agencies, law enforcement, military, health care personnel and other critical personnel responding to COVID-19 are exempt from this ordinance.

Any long-term rentals entered before April 3 at 7 p.m. may be renewed, and any person with a long-term lease effective prior to the start of this ordinance that has a lease expiring in April may enter another lease at a different property within North Myrtle Beach.

The ordinance states that any violation of this ordinance is punishable with a maximum penalty of up to $500, 30 days in prison, or both. The ordinance states each day of a violation counts as a separate offense. Businesses violating the ordinance can have their license suspended or revoked.

