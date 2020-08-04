North Myrtle Beach fire and rescue crews responded to multiple house fires, water rescues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to approximately six house fires Monday evening, along with many high-water vehicle rescues from NMBPSD, according to North Myrtle Beach Spokesperson, Pat Dowling.

One fire resulted in significant damage and one resulted in moderate damage, according to Dowling. The rest of the fires were put out quickly.

The high-water vehicle rescues were mainly people who became afraid of rising flood waters in the Cherry Grove area, Dowling said. All people who were rescued are safe.

Dowling said parts of Cherry Grove were unofficially under four feet of water at one point.

According to Dowling, some streets are still flooded and other streets are clear.

The City of North Myrtle Beach will have a report on damage once the City Building Division Employees conduct a survey at daybreak, Dowling said.