North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue raises over $3K for Muscular Dystrophy Association in boot drive

Photo from NMBFR’s 2017 boot drive

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue raised over $3,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in their recent boot drive.

The boot drive was held on August 3 and 4, and NMBFR raised $3,300 dollars for MDA, according to the City of North Myrtle Beach.

“Since 1950, the MDA has spearheaded efforts to transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. The association funds groundbreaking research for promising treatments and provides families with the highest quality care from the best doctors in the country,” a release from the city said.

The Eastern Carolinas office of the MDA is located in Wilmington and MUSC is a care center for the MDA.

