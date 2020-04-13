North Myrtle Beach furloughs 186 full-time, part-time staff; mostly parks & recreation

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of North Myrtle Beach has furloughed 186 employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The positions are both full-time and part-time with 172 of them in the parks and recreation department, the city announced on Monday.

Some city departments have had to furlough more employees than others. “That is simply because there is no current demand for some of the services offered by some departments,” said Patrick Dowling, public information officer for the city. “For example, the Aquatic & Fitness Center is closed, all spring sports tourism events are canceled, umbrella and beach chair rentals and Italian Ice sales are postponed, etcetera.”

Of the full-time employees, two were furloughed in the planning and development department while 19 were furloughed in the recreation department.

The furloughed part-time employees include: 1 admin; 2 human resources department; nine beach services division; and 153 parks & recreation department.

The city defines “furlough” as an unpaid leave of absence, and implies it is a temporary arrangement. “Hopefully, all furloughed employees will one day be able to return to their jobs with the City,” Dowling said.

Explanatory letters provided to full-time and part-time furloughed employees are attached.

“Very little revenue is being generated in the community and that means very little revenue coming to the City,” Dowling added.