North Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand Humane Societies host annual ‘Lunch of Love’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and Grand Strand Humane Society will both host their annual Lunch of Love events Friday.

The events will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mellow Mushroom at 1101 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at either the Myrtle Beach or Murrells Inlet Mellow Mushroom locations.

During the lunches, all meals cost $10, and 50% of the proceeds will go to the humane society.

The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society will also be auctioning off artwork from their own “Pupcassos” and “Vincent Van Meows.”

To view the various lunch options and purchase your tickets ahead of time for the North Myrtle Beach location, you can visit their website here.

To purchase your tickets ahead of time for the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet locations, you can visit their website here.

All orders for the Grand Strand Humane Society locations must be placed by 3 p.m. Thursday. They will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Friday.

You may also send an email to place your delivery or take-out order to grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com