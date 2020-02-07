North Myrtle Beach home has part of roof blown off during storm

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A home in North Myrtle Beach had part of its roof blown off as storms moved through the area.

A home in the 2400 block of North Ocean Boulevard had a part of its roof that covered a back porch blown off, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. Around this time, the city had wind gusts above 50 mph.

There were people home at the time, but no injuries were reported, NMBFR said. “Other homes also had some vinyl siding and/or roof flashing removed but nothing beyond cosmetic damages were noted.”

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook

Part of a roof was blown off a house near Bennettsville during Thursday’s storm. Read more here.

Four people and two dogs were rescued from a flooded home in Green Sea Friday morning. For more information, click here.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: