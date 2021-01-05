North Myrtle Beach honors employee for 51 years of service to city

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach honored an employee Monday for 51 years of service to the city.

Howard Lockey was sworn in as a police officer in April 1967 and was promoted to police sergeant in November 1989. He retired from the department in April 1994 and served as a part-time Bailiff for the North Myrtle Beach Municipal Court from May 1994 to April 2018.

He served 27 years as a full-time employee and 24 years as a part-time employee.

“The city of North Myrtle Beach honors Howard Lockey and thanks him for his five decades of service to the City of North Myrtle Beach and its citizens and visitors, and we wish him a healthy and fulfilling future,” the proclamation reads.