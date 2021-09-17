North Myrtle Beach Humane Society looks to build new facility

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society is looking into building a new facility in the upcoming years.

Executive director Tina Hunter said when the animal shelter was originally designed, it was supposed to hold animals for up to seven days. Now, it’s become a long-term home to many animals and the facility is no longer holding up.

In 2011, the humane society began its campaign for a new facility however, a $5.6 million building was not in the budget.

“We are still not in financial shape to do that now but with the influx of people moving into the area, has come an influx of animals,” Hunter said.

From cracked walls, and unusable kennels, to offices doubling as storage closets, Hunter said space is very limited and damages are to the point of irreparable.

“We have done all the repairing that we can do in this facility, but as far as the structural damages and sagging roof, it’s just not repairable,” she said.

The shelter initially planned to begin the project back in 2020, however COVID-19 put it on hold. Hunter said now, they’re ready to move forward with plans for a new facility.

“We’ve got to revise the original plan that we had drawn up, just to provide a less stressful environment for animals and a more pleasing atmosphere for the community,” she said.

While there is currently no set location, she said the City of North Myrtle Beach had a potential spot for them to build. Their next steps moving forward would be to further negotiate with the city, update their standards and begin fundraising.

“What we’re looking to do is to just provide a shelter that has a better flow for both medically and behaviorally for the animals and to make sure that the animal space actually meets the standards in the animal welfare industry today,” she said.

Hunter said she hopes to have the new facility completed in about two years. Right now, contractors estimate at least a year and a half to build it.