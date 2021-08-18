North Myrtle Beach issues swimming alert due to rip currents from Tropical Storm Henri

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WFLA) — North Myrtle Beach issued a swimming alert due to rip currents from Tropical Storm Henri.

The public is asked to pay attention to flag posted by lifeguards, as rough surf and rip currents will continue to get worse throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Henri, the eighth named storm of the hurricane season, formed south of Bermuda on Monday and is holding steady in strength over the western Atlantic but expected to become a hurricane in the coming days.

At 11 a.m. ET, Henri was 190 miles southwest of Bermuda and almost 800 miles south-southeast of Nantucket in Massachusetts with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Little change in strength is expected in the next couple of days, according to the NHC, but Henri is forecast to become a hurricane by the weekend.

Henri is moving west and expected to continue that motion until Friday when a turn to the north is forecast. According to the NHC, swells from Henri could reach “much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue through the weekend.” They add that there is “some risk of direct impacts from Henri in portions of the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada.” However, forecasters warn that uncertainty in the track forecast is larger than usual.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.