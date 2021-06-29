North Myrtle Beach leader stepping aside after nearly 30 years on city council

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — Terry White Sr. will not run for reelection after nearly 30 years on the North Myrtle Beach City Council, he announced Tuesday.

In addition to serving on the council, White has also been mayor pro tem. His term ends this year.

“Since first being elected to serve NMB as the councilman from the Ocean Drive section in 1992, I have strived to always help make the best decisions possible for the continued growth of our City while at the same time protecting our way of life,” White said in the announcement. “I would like to thank the citizens throughout the years for continuing to vote for me and show their confidence in my ability to help lead our City.”

White also thanked his wife, Wanda, and his family, along with the city’s mayors, council members and staff.