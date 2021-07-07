North Myrtle Beach leaders look at proposal for dozens of rental units at Barefoot

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Leaders in North Myrtle Beach are talking about plans that could potentially bring dozens of new rental cottages to Barefoot Resort & Golf.

North Myrtle Beach City Council held a workshop Wednesday afternoon to discuss a proposed amendment to the Barefoot Resort Planned Development District that would reduce a commercial component and expand the Sea Glass Cottages portion of the PDD.

The proposal that would pave the way for Sea Glass Cottages Phase II adds between 86 and 92 cottages available to rent.

Under the proposal, people would be required to lease units for periods of at least six months, with opportunities for extensions following that period. That prevision is meant to help avoid short term or overnight rentals. The units must also be at least 900 square feet.

City staff presented updated plans Wednesday that included changes in response to concerns from leaders and community members. The new plans include a pool for the area, traffic light and muted colors that better match the aesthetic of other neighborhoods within the Barefoot development.

North Myrtle Beach councilwoman Nikki Fontana represents the area and says she’s gotten over 300 emails and phone calls within the past two and a half months from people who are concerned about the proposal.

“I have to take all of that into consideration,” she said following Wednesday’s workshop. “But I am happy that the developer has reached out to the community over there and tried to work with them addressing the major concerns of traffic, pool and density.”

Some homeowners in the Barefoot area said they’d rather have additional commercial amenities than more rentals.

“There are too many renters especially with the Sea Glass toward the marina,” Ellie Archer said. “And we would like less of that. The traffic is getting much worse.”

“If you already live here the last thing you want is to see just how many people we can fit in here,” another homeowner Greg Walcavich said.

Others see the demand among people who would like to live in the development and are open to the additional rental cottages.

“It would be great to know that there’s a chance for expansion and there may be nicer homes available,” Rita Zambelas said, whose daughters own condos in the development.

The first public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the planning commission meeting on August 17. It would then need to be voted on at subsequent city council meetings.

You can learn more about the proposal here. Count on News13 for updates.