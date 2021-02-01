North Myrtle Beach looks to add gender-inclusive language in ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of North Myrtle Beach is trying to note women in legal codes by including gender-inclusive language in its ordinances.

Many rules in North Myrtle Beach use masculine words like “he,” “him,” or “fireman,” but the city is looking to update what it calls outdated language.

“We have a mayor that has been in this position for over 12 years and is still referred to as ‘him,'” said Nikki Fontana, who’s a city council member.

City council passed first reading Monday night of updating ordinances with gender-inclusive language. Anywhere in codes that says “he” or “his” would also include “she” and “hers.”

Here’s the city’s list of changed terms:

“he” to “he/she”

“his” to “his/her”

“her” to “his/her”

“him” to “him/her”

“himself” to “himself/herself”

“herself” to “himself/herself”

“fireman” to “firefighter”

“firemen” to “firefighters”

“chairman” to “chairperson”

“vice-chairman” to “vice-chairperson”

“We have a lot of women in leadership roles in our city organization,” said Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “We have lady firefighters and we have lady police officers.”

North Myrtle resident Kenneth Oliver told council he believes the changes are unnecessary and too time-consuming.

“I think we all kind of know who’s who and I understand you want to clean things up, but then, it’s a little more confusion with me,” Oliver said.

The city says it’s a simple fix recommended by Municode, which is the online host of its ordinances.

“Georgetown has already done this,” said city manager Mike Mahaney. “What they’ll do is hit a button on the computer system. It’s not like we’re going through and changing it by hand.”

North Myrtle resident Emily Florio told council she thinks changing the words is too political.

“This is the state of South Carolina,” she said.

“This is the state of South Carolina, but I think it’s time for women to be recognized in their position,” Fontana responded.

“It’s not politics, it’s just respect,” said council member J.O. Baldwin III.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling says the changes show North Myrtle is a welcoming city.

“It’s not just a male-dominated world,” said Dowling. “Females too can and do succeed, and we want their participation as well.”

The language updates still need to pass one more reading at city council’s next meeting.