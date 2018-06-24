North Myrtle Beach man arrested after fatal jet ski crash in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man was killed in a jet ski crash over the weekend.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says two jet skis collided around 5 p.m. on Saturday near the Red Bluff boat landing in Longs.

Willard identified the person who died as 50-year-old Martin Dale McDaniel. He was taken to the hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries.

David Lucas, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, confirms a male in his mid-40s was arrested on Saturday by SCDNR agents and charged with felony DUI in reference to the crash.

Lucas did not release the name of the person arrested, saying department policy states they will not release the arrestee’s name until an investigation is complete.

Online booking records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center show the only person arrested by SCDNR on Saturday is 45-year-old Michael Shane Rimer, of North Myrtle Beach. Rimer is charged with boating under the influence of alcohol with bodily damage or death results.