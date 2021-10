NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man died Friday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 2, according to the Horry County coroner’s office.

Kenneth Dolby, 73, died at a local hospital from injuries he suffered in the crash near the intersection of Highway 17 and Robert Edge Parkway, Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.

North Myrtle Beach police investigated the crash.