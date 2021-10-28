North Myrtle Beach Mayoral race – get to know the candidates

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Election Day is Tuesday and candidates for North Myrtle Beach’s Mayoral race are getting ready.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley is running for her 6th term in office and North Myrtle Beach resident, Wayne Troutman, is hoping to unseat her.

Wayne Troutman

Marilyn Hatley

Meet the candidates

Marilyn Hatley was on North Myrtle Beach City Council for five years before running for Mayor. She’s currently serving her 5th term as Mayor.

Wayne Troutman is a Vietnam veteran originally from North Carolina. While living there, he worked alongside three different NC Governors.

What do you love about North Myrtle Beach?

Marilyn Hatley: “The main thing I love is the people and the next thing is the beautiful pristine beaches that we have. This is a wonderful community to live in. I love the hometown feel that we have in our community even though it is a tourist destination.”

Wayne Troutman: “What can you not love about it? I love the laid back type of environment that we live in, I love the people.”

How long have you lived in North Myrtle Beach?

Marilyn Hatley has lived on the Grand Strand since 1970 but moved to North Myrtle Beach in 1974.

Wayne Troutman moved to North Myrtle Beach in 2016 but his family has had a second home in the city since 1989.

Why are you running for Mayor of North Myrtle Beach?

Marilyn Hatley: “My work’s not done yet. I still have a lot of things that I want to accomplish. My main goal is to move this city forward and on building our family’s future and it’s gonna take someone with experience.”

Wayne Troutman: “Football players when they reach the top of their abilities, they have to be replaced with a player that has more ability. That’s what I want to do. I think I am that football player with more ability that can take us to the next level.”

Why are you the best candidate for Mayor?

Marilyn Hatley: “It takes someone who will listen, someone who is accessible and someone who is educated themselves about our community, as well as who has the connections to people who are in office in the state and federal level. I have all of those and that’s why I’m running for mayor again.”

Wayne Troutman: “If you vote for Wayne Troutman, it’s time for change, it’s time for Troutman. I will be the voice for the people. The people of North Myrtle Beach, the residents are not being represented right now. When you’re there 20 years, you become complacent. I don’t care whether it’s mayor, city councilman, in your job at home, 20 years you become complacent and that’s what’s happened here.”

What issues does North Myrtle Beach face?

Marilyn Hatley: “Our biggest issues right now are our growth and our roads, our infrastructure.” “The extension of 31 has got to be completed and of course there’s other roads that will help tremendously with our traffic and then we have our own road issues inside our city that we need to address.”

Wayne Troutman: “The three ‘h’s. The humane society, the homeless, and the human trafficking. You say that’s not an issue in North Myrtle Beach and it’s not at this point but Horry County is the number one county in South Carolina for human trafficking. The homeless I think is important to participate with other agencies to find a way to guide the homeless into being a part of the community and a part of the society again.”

Growth in North Myrtle Beach

Marilyn Hatley: “Growth is here and it’s going to continue but we have to have good quality growth and that’s why we have always tried to work with the developer to make sure that we have a good quality project.”

Wayne Troutman: “I’ve seen it grow, I’ve seen a lot of things happen that I love but I’ve seen some things happen that I was not fond of. I think the growth here is too fast for the infrastructure and the traffic problems that we have so we need to control the growth. We need to work on the infrastructure, we need to work on the traffic problems and we can do in a long term so we can continue the growth.”

Building I-73

Marilyn Hatley: “I am for any roads that can help us in Horry County and I-73 will be a great benefit to the grand strand as well as Horry County.”

Wayne Troutman: “They want to bring I-73 down here, we’re not ready for that traffic. I have no problem bringing I-73 in but we’re not ready for the additional traffic.”

For more information on Mayor Marilyn Hatley and Wayne Troutman, go their candidate pages below.

Wayne Troutman: https://www.facebook.com/WayneTroutmanForMayor

Mayor Marilyn Hatley: https://www.facebook.com/MayorMarilynHatley

Election night is November 2nd, 2021.

The following precincts & polling locations will be open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM :