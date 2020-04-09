North Myrtle Beach non-emergency phone lines down

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says the department’s non-emergency phone lines are down.
Those needing non-emergency police or fire services are asked to call 843-957-6450 or 843-385-6417.
Those in need of emergency services should call 911.
