North Myrtle Beach non-emergency phone lines down

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says the department’s non-emergency phone lines are down.

Those needing non-emergency police or fire services are asked to call 843-957-6450 or 843-385-6417.

Those in need of emergency services should call 911.

