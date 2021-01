NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety (NMBDPS) is warning residents of a scam regarding donations for fallen Sgt. Gordon Best’s family.

Scammers are calling businesses and residents and asking for donations for Best’s family, according to officials. Police said the department will never call to ask for money or donations.

Anyone who wants to donate to Best’s family should contact the department for for the legitimate fundraising pages.