North Myrtle Beach OKs first reading of 2 flooding-related ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two flooding-related ordinances were approved on first reading Monday night by North Myrtle Beach City Council.

One of the ordinances includes revised flood damage control standards aimed at minimizing property damage and encouraging construction practices that minimize flood losses. It also restricts uses of the floodplain that might be considered harmful to “health, safety, and property due to water or erosion hazards, or which increase flood heights, velocities, or erosion are restricted or prohibited. “

It also prevents or regulates the construction of flood barriers that unnaturally divert floodwaters or increase flooding hazards to other lands.

“Wherever possible, the natural characteristics of floodplains and their associated wetlands and water bodies should be preserved and enhanced,” the ordinance reads. “Decisions to alter floodplains, especially floodways and stream channels, should be the result of careful planning processes that evaluate resource conditions and human needs.”

Violations could be fine up to $500 and or imprisoned for up to 30 days, or both. In addition, the ordinance makes each day of the violation a separate offense.

The second ordinance would adopt a revised flood insurance study and flood insurance maps issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, commonly known as FEMA. The maps are updated periodically to include better ground elevation data and reflect changes in ground elevations in the floodplain.