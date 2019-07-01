North Myrtle Beach, other municipalities plan to collect full hospitality, accommodations tax money

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of North Myrtle Beach says it will collect all hospitality and accommodations taxes generated within city limits, despite Horry County’s plan to split the money.

There was an agreement between Horry County and all of its incorporated municipalities to split the tourist tax money between the governments to help build roads, however, that contract expired in 2017.

Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County on behalf of all its cities claiming the county collected a portion of the tourist taxes after its contract to do so expired.

Last month, a judge ruled in favor of the cities and gave them permission to begin collecting the full amount of taxes generated starting July 1.

“The judge’s order that was given down on June 21st is extremely clear. It’s not just no to all the county’s arguments, it’s heck no with a baseball bat,” Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson said.

However, Horry County says it still plans to take a portion of the money from all of its municipalities except Myrtle Beach, because the other cities were not formally listed on the judge’s ruling.

“The reason that ruling doesn’t apply to Surfside, and the reason that ruling doesn’t apply to North Myrtle Beach is that North Myrtle Beach and Surfside were not involved in that lawsuit. They were not plaintiffs. Someone said earlier didn’t the judge say, ‘well all the plaintiffs.’ Well, there was only one plaintiff (Myrtle Beach),” Johnny Gardner, Horry County Council Chairman said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach and the city of Conway have sent letters to its affected businesses telling them to stop sending a portion of the taxes to the county.

North Myrtle Beach officials say Horry County is breaking the law by trying to take a portion of the money.

“I think the county’s made the only move they can make which is to stand up there without any support whatsoever from any law in South Carolina and say we’re going to continue to collect. Collect what? They have no authority to do that. We have the authority so we’ll collect the money,” Dowling said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach will hold a special meeting regarding the hospitality and accommodations tax money tomorrow, July 2 at 11 a.m.