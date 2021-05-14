North Myrtle Beach passes first reading of ordinance to address short-term rental parking concerns

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach council voted unanimously Friday to pass a first reading of an ordinance to address concerns with short-term rental parking in residential areas, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Council met at 1:30 p.m. to vote on the ordinance and the meeting ended at 1:36 p.m., Dowling said. One resident gave a public comment and thanked council, city staff, and representatives of property management for working together to come up with an effective ordinance.

The ordinance aims to address concerns with parking by setting standards for short-term rental parking. The ordinance would require short-term rental owners to report the number of parking spaces on-site, which would be the maximum number of vehicles allowed to park on-site.

The ordinance would also require property owners to disclose the maximum number of vehicles allowed to park on-site in all advertisements and agreements posted inside the unit.

Read the full ordinance below:

Violating the ordinance would be considered a misdemeanor.