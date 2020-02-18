North Myrtle Beach passes oceanfront parking changes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City leaders passed changes to oceanfront parking on Monday.

People who live in the city can apply for two complimentary parking decals. They also can get a third decal for $200 a year.

City property owners who do not live in North Myrtle Beach will get a free decal and a second one for $200 for any golf cart or vehicle. Right now, they can only get one free decal for a golf cart, if it’s registered to their North Myrtle address.



People who live in Horry County can also buy a decal.



The city will start accepting parking decal applications on Monday, Feb. 24, at city hall.

The city also will begin charging $2 an hour for certain side street parking. “They’re looking at introducing $2 per hour paid parking on some of the side streets, in order to move people towards the oceanfront parking lots,” city spokesperson Pat Dow said in a previous meeting.