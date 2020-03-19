North Myrtle Beach police chief Greg Purden resigns

Greg Purden seen in a photo posted to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page on May 2, 2019.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden has resigned, the city’s public safety director Jay Fernandez tells News13.

City spokesperson Pat Dowling released a statement to News13, saying the city won’t search for another police chief “until the COVID-19 environment in which we all find ourselves comes to a close.”

“The City has a highly capable Police Department staff at all levels and the Police Department continues to provide excellent service for the North Myrtle Beach community,” Dowling also says.

Purden started as police chief for North Myrtle Beach in May 2019.

