North Myrtle Beach prohibits hotel, camping, all short-term rentals, overnight stays

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals out of coronavirus concerns.

The city issued guidelines for “community mitigation strategies” to limit the spread of COVID-19, including recommendations for social distancing.

The emergency order, among other things, suspends the rental and use of short-term rentals, hotels, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday through April 30.

Visitors currently checked in may remain until the end of their reservations, according to the order.