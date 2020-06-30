North Myrtle Beach public safety building closes to public due to COVID-19, city court canceled

The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety building is closing to the public until further notice.

The building is closing as of Tuesday at 5 p.m. in order to ensure the continued good health of all public safety personnel in the COVID-19 environment, the city stated in an announcement.

“They are on the front lines every day and the City is taking every precaution it can to minimize opportunities for COVID-19 to unnecessarily impact them,” said Patrick Dowling, public information officer.

All public safety services continue as usual.

The city court also is cancelled until further notice.

All other City buildings are open, however, the public is encouraged to utilize online services, if possible.

People who have a Police or Fire emergency, please call 911.

People with non-emergency questions, need to speak to a police officer, or who wish to complete a police report, please call 843-280-5511.

If a person has business with the Detention Facility, that lobby is currently open and is located to the right at the west side of the building.

For all other requests people may call 843-280-5555.