North Myrtle Beach public safety officials team up with nonprofit group to collect socks for homeless

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach public safety officials and Sea Haven Inc. are teaming to help those who are homeless stay warm this winter.

The “Sock It To Winter” campaign began Saturday and continues through Jan. 31.

Anyone who wants to donate new socks can drop them off at the nearest North Myrtle Beach fire station. Any style or color will be accepted, but only new socks are being accepted.

The fire station locations are:

Station 1 – 1015 2nd Ave. S.

Station 2 – 307 Sea Mountain Highway

Station 3 – 803 33rd Ave. S.

Station 4 – 5345 Little River Neck Road

Station 5 – 4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road

Sea Haven Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides a variety of services for runaway/homeless youth and youth at risk of running away.