‘We love him, we miss him’: North Myrtle Beach remembers officer a year after he died in crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday marked one year since the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety lost one of its own, Sgt. Gordon Best, in a crash.

“It’s hard to put into words unless you’ve been there, but we still miss him, his father Gordon Best Sr. said at a memorial on Saturday. “We love him dearly.”

“Obviously we miss him, we wish he were here,” North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Tommy Dennis said. “I mean, I’d known him before he was a police officer, he had family ties here.”

Best died Jan. 1, 2021, while responding to a call about shots fired. Wet road conditions caused him to lose control of his car and crash into a utility pole.

“Everybody here thinks the world of him and that means a lot to me,” Best Sr., said. “He was a good all-around guy, a wonderful father, I’m not saying that because he’s my son, but he showed it in his actions.”

Many family members, friends and colleagues turned out for Saturday’s memorial to honor Best’s life.

“We’re here for one reason and one reason only, for our brother Gordon,” said Jay Ortiz, the city’s public safety chaplain said. “We love him, we miss him.”

“Any chance that we’ve got during the year to be able to honor his memory, we [have] to do it. Just like today and any other time,” Dennis said.

Best’s father said seeing everyone come together one year later in his son’s honor, is something he simply can’t put into words.

“Everybody cares about my son, and the community has come together more than one way for him,” Best Sr. said.