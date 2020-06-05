North Myrtle Beach reopens city hall, public safety building for regular hours

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City Hall and the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building will reopen to the public on Monday for regular business hours.
The City encourages customers to continue to use online, drive-thru, and telephone resources to conduct business, if possible.
For the safety of customers and employees, persons who have recently had a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should not enter any building.
All customers should practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces as much as possible, wash hands before and after visiting, and if they feel the urge to cough, cover it.
Customers are encouraged, but not required to wear face masks.
City employees follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SCDHEC). The City’s objective is to keep our customers and employees as safe as possible.
