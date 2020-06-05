North Myrtle Beach reopens city hall, public safety building for regular hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -- One person was killed after being struck by a car while crossing Hwy 17 in Horry County.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person was crossing Hwy 17 at 10:05 p.m. Thursday night when a 2002 Chevy Tahoe traveling south hit and killed the person. The specific location of the incident was not given.