North Myrtle Beach restaurant owners start mobile grocery store to help during coronavirus pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County restaurant has an idea to help get food and other supplies to people without having to leave their neighborhoods.

Going to the grocery store can be a concern during this pandemic, but Paige Harward is trying to bring the groceries to you.

Not just your groceries, but the entire store.

“We are locals,” said Harward. “We know what the local community is going through.”

Harward and her husband own Z’s Kitchen in North Myrtle Beach. With fewer customers and plenty of supplies from the restaurant, they created Gocery Mobile Market.

Harward takes this trailer to three or four neighborhoods a day and sells food, as well as other items, outside in a less crowded environment.

“We also have those cleaning supplies,” she said. “We have gloves. We have toilet paper! We have paper towels. We have lots of things that you can’t find in the other stores, but also things that might be something you just need.”

Harward says Gocery had about 100 customers in the first two days, including some people trying to be very careful to avoid carrying the coronavirus.

“We had a customer come up who’s daughter has sickle cell,” Harward said. “She was able to get the things she needed for her daughter and not feel like she was going to be bringing anything home, compromising her daughter’s health.”

“I think it’s a needed service because there are just some people who can’t get to the stores,” said one customer named Maureen from Socastee.

Harward says she hopes Gocery can help bring necessities to people along the Grand Strand and even further inland, while helping maintain physical distance.

“You can just come up and start picking out what you want,” she said. “We ask that you do not touch the food. That way, we make sure that everything is safe.”

Grocery Mobile Market posts its schedule and price listings on its Facebook page.