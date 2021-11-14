North Myrtle Beach to consider delaying plastic-bag ban again – this time until January 2023

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach could again delay a ban on single-use plastic bags used by many businesses.

City council will consider the first reading of an amended ordinance Monday night that would delay the ban until January 2023. It was first approved in April 2019 and scheduled to go into effect in January 2021 but was put on hold in May 2020 because of the “catastrophic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Now, the ban could be put on hold again because of a shortage of alternative bags.

In a letter to North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney, Cheryl Kilday of Destination North Myrtle Beach said the U.S. supply-chain crisis is affecting the supply of alternatives to plastics bags.

“We have been told that they are not able to get paper bags, and some have been trying for more than six months to get alternative bags,” she said.

Destination North Myrtle Beach will begin to promote the use of bags that are environmentally friendly and encourage businesses to voluntarily switch from plastic bags before the ban goes into effect, Kilday said in the letter.

The ban includes several exceptions, including for bags used for medications, meats, produce, newspapers, garbage and dry cleaning.

North Myrtle Beach City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.