North Myrtle Beach to no longer require masks in restaurants, but keeps rest of mask ordinance

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach will no long require masks in restaurants, but the rest of the mask ordinance will remain in place.

The city said it has received calls from North Myrtle Beach restaurant owners and managers asking for guidance due to Governor McMaster lifting the requirement for masks in restaurants.

The city said the requirement now moves to a recommendation, however, the rest of the city’s mask ordinance remains in effect.

The city also said it encourages restaurants to continue to follow the governor’s and city’s guidelines, it’s up to the restaurant to decide.