North Myrtle Beach to review plans for hundreds of new homes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving ahead for hundreds of new homes in North Myrtle Beach.

On Tuesday, the city’s planning commission will have a workshop and meeting to go over several preliminary plats for major projects.

“Make sure that what’s there is mirrored by the development agreements and the planned development district papers,” city spokesperson Pat Dowling said.

The commission will discuss a preliminary plat for a subdivision that will create 57 townhouse residential lots in the Barefoot townhomes section of the Barefoot Resort Planned Development District (PDD).

The commission will also review plats for several phases of the Grand Dunes North development, which together will include hundreds of lots west of the Intracoastal.

Dowling said the Grand Dunes North and Barefoot projects that will be reviewed Tuesday have already been approved by city council. He added that areas west of the Intracoastal are some of the last that are able to be developed.

“There’s not a lot of large sections of land left in the city to develop,” he said. “There’s a golf course or two, and ultimately it’s anybody’s guess, but ultimately those will probably yield to development of some kind. You don’t want to clog up everything within city limits east of the waterway, because it’s just not capable of handling it.”

Dowling said the city currently has five fire stations, and is planning to add a sixth and seventh. One of the new ones will be off Water Tower Road, which will help with all the new development. Until it’s built, the city has an automatic agreement with Horry County.

“And if there is a fire that occurs out there, that requires a ladder truck, they will respond automatically to that fire as we at the same time respond with our fire engines and fire rescue personnel,” Dowling said.

The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission’s workshop is at 9:15 am Tuesday and its meeting is at 5:00 pm at City Hall, 1018 Second Avenue North. You can find more details here.