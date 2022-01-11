North Myrtle Beach will require masks in council chambers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach will required anyone in council chambers to wear a mask due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a news release, the city said anyone attending meetings, workshops or other public events in council chambers will have to wear a mask. Alternate seating with sound will be available to those who can’t meet the requirement.

On Monday, the City of Florence passed a mask mandate for businesses within city limits. Horry County will be limiting capacity inside county-owned buildings and is strongly encouraging masks.

