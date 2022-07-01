NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead and another four injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to a post from the city.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 31, according to the post, leading to northbound lanes being closed near mile marker three.

One of the vehicles was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway 31, according to the post.

Authorities have not announced which car the person who died was in. Their name has not yet been publicly released.

