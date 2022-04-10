NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Spend a day at the beach, do some shopping and then finish your evening with a taste of one of North Myrtle Beach’s highest rated restaurants.

Reviewers love the area eateries’ local flare, variety of brunch options and atmosphere. If you’re stuck on where to get a bite tonight, try a new option from this list Yelp of users’ favorite spots.

A restaurant had to have at least 50 reviews to qualify for the list, as of the time of publication. Preference was given to locally owned businesses and regional chains.

Here are the top 10 highest rated restaurants in North Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

The Whole Food Mediterranean Grill

Location: 3711 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 266 reviews

Customers said the grill appears unassuming from the outside, but is worth stopping in for the hummus, gyros, spinach pie and falafel. The food was called fresh and authentic, with one person writing, “Fantastic food, fast service, monstrous slices of Baklavahhhhhhh.” Be aware, however, that it is closed on Tuesdays.

Hot Dog

Location: 223 Sea Mountain Hwy.

Five stars out of 55 reviews

You get one guess what Hot Dog’s signature food is. Visit the restaurant to get a chili dog, nacho dog…you get the point. The hot dogs are homemade and served on gourmet rolls. “The hot dogs are great, the buns fresh and soft and seemingly homemade, and the toppings plentiful,” a review reads. “And then there was the banana cream pie…No picture, devoured in mere moments.”

Fenway Grille

Location: 206 Main St.

Four and a half stars out of 126 reviews

North Myrtle Beach diners sure love their hot dogs. Fenway Grille’s menu includes specialty hot dogs, onion rings and french fries. Order through the walk-up window, and then spend some time enjoying the outdoor seating. “I have eaten hundreds of hot dogs in my lifetime,” a Yelp user wrote. “The ‘Carolina Classic’ (I held the mustard) was the best hot dog I have eaten in my entire life.”

Rapone Brick Oven

Location: 3303 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 156 reviews

The authentic Italian kitchen uses imported pasta and meat to create its dishes. Visitors love the hot pizza and friendly staff, with one adding, “Great pizza, great cannolis and awesome calzones.”

Eggs Up Grill

Location: 4018 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 189 reviews

Eggs, eggs, eggs! Reviews touted the grill’s homey atmosphere, avocado toast and ocean views. “Everything we’ve had we’ve loved, but I have especially enjoyed the omelets, home fries and pancakes!” a commenter said. “The pancakes are cakelike and so flavorful!”

Mission BBQ

Location: 1380 Hwy. 17 N.

Four and a half stars out of 133 reviews

Customers said the Southern barbecue restaurant is patriotic-themed with country music always playing. They specifically enjoyed the tasty fries, collard greens and the six-pack of sauces on each table. “The baby back ribs were extremely tender to the point that I’m not sure any meat stayed on the bone, it fell right off,” a review reads.

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 4856 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 536 reviews

Blueberry’s is one of the most reviewed breakfast spots in the Grand Strand, and for good reason. The menu includes options like blueberry hushpuppies, omelets, sandwiches and pancakes. Reviewers warn, however, to expect a wait, but said that the food comes out quickly. “Amazing food, good service, great ambiance, attention to detail, great menu and variety for breakfast, good prices,” one said.

Tidewater Grill

Location: 2100 Old Hwy. 17 N. Ste. 106

Four and a half stars out of 300 reviews

Check out Tidewater Grill if you’re craving some seafood. Taste the kickin’ crab chowder, lobster rolls, fried green tomatoes, and dark sweet tea. One Yelp user said, “If you’re looking for a hidden culinary gem, the Tidewater Grill is it.”

Villa Tuscanna

Location: 97 Hwy. 17 N.

Four and a half stars out of 290 reviews

The Italian restaurant has fresh bread that’s to “die for,” according to customers. “The best Italian cuisine in South Carolina!” a review reads. “I had the lobster ravioli and it was heavenlyyy!”

Midtown Bistro

Location: 2004 Hwy. 17 S.

Four and a half stars out of 282 reviews

Midtown Bistro has Italian-inspired dishes, fresh food and live piano music. The cocktails, house dressing and pecan cheesecake also received praise. One person wrote, “The banana peppers stuffed with sausage covered with wine and cheese were to die for.”